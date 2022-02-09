Ice situation “There has been luck on the trip” – no people in Finland drowned in January

Last January, no people drowned more than a decade ago.

In Finland drowned deaths were avoided in January, according to preliminary data from the Finnish Association for Swimming Education and Life Saving (SUH).

The last time zero figures were recorded in SUH’s monthly preliminary statistics was in 2010. At that time, no drownings were recorded for January either.

However, there have been some awkward situations. Citizens and authorities rescued about ten people dropped on the ice during January.

“It has been lucky to have been saved,” says SUH’s training planner Anne Hiltunen.

Hiltunen praises the vigilance of citizens in helping others. According to him, people have also been properly equipped on the trip, so many have escaped the ice themselves.

The reason for an exceptionally good January In addition to the rescues, Hiltunen maintains a very good ice situation.

“It’s been good frosts. At first there was no snow and the lakes and seas got frozen. ”

According to Hiltunen, a good example of the ice situation has been the ice of Lake Tuusulanjärvi, which has operated a hiking rink.

Hiltunen is pleased with the good news from January, but recalls the approaching spring and the weaker ice situation in February. It has now snowed and there has been less frost in many areas.

For example, at the beginning of February, SUH warned of the unbearable ice off Helsinki on Twitter.

February also began with a drowning case. Two people drowned after a snowmobile sank through the ice in Syväsalmi, Kotka.