Basketball: Sixth win in a row for Schröder and the Celtics

Thanks to a lightning start, national basketball player Dennis Schröder and NBA record champions Boston Celtics have achieved their sixth win in a row. The 17-time champion won 126-91 at the Brooklyn Nets. After a furious start, Boston was already 28:2 in the lead. Schröder from Braunschweig contributed eleven points.

The in-form Celtics secured seventh place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the Nets, who lost for the ninth straight game. The title candidate from New York is currently plagued by major personnel concerns. In addition to the long-term injured superstar Kevin Durant, James Harden also fell out at short notice.

Rookie Franz Wagner clinched another win with the Orlando Magic. The Florida team beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-95 with Wagner scoring 13 points. This improved the Magic in the Eastern Conference to the penultimate place. Franz Wagner’s older brother, Moritz, was out at short notice with a bruised rib.







Isaiah Hartenstein equaled his NBA points record. The 23-year-old from the Los Angeles Clippers scored 19 points in a 109:135 with the Memphis Grizzlies, something he had only managed to do before the end of December 2019 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With the Dallas Mavericks, Maximilian Kleber returned to the floor after a knee injury. The 30-year-old from Würzburg scored five points in a confident 116:86 against the Detroit Pistons and also picked up five rebounds. Superstar Luka Doncic stood out again with 33 points. The Slovenian has at least 30 points in five of the last six games.

Hockey: Assist with two assists in Senators win



The Edmonton Oilers around national ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl started the second half of the NHL season with a loss and are still looking for stability. There was a 4-0 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights in front of their home crowd on Tuesday evening (local time), making it the fourth defeat in the past ten games. The Oilers are currently fifth in the Pacific Division.

The evening was also frustrating for Nico Sturm and the Minnesota Wild. After the last six wins there was a 0:2 against the Winnipeg Jets. Only Tim Stützle had reason to be happy from a German point of view and was instrumental in the 4:3 of the Ottawa Senators against the Carolina Hurricanes with two assists.

Football: Allen new head coach of the Saints

Dennis Allen is the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints in the National Football League (NFL). The previous defense coordinator is moving into the position of his longtime boss after the separation from Sean Payton, as the franchise announced on Tuesday.

This also fills the last vacant coaching position in the league. Allen (49) was already the head coach of the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) from 2021 to 2014 with a moderate record.

Payton had resigned after 15 years. He had led the club to their only Super Bowl triumph to date (2010) but was also suspended for a season for his involvement in a scandal. Whether the 58-year-old will return to the NFL stage again is an open question.

The Saints missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17 with nine wins and eight losses.

