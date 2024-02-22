Ice hockey | The NHL's best center forwards were listed – including one Finn

Connor McDavid tops ESPN's list.

Very The big surprise is not that the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid is listed as the best center forward in the hockey league NHL. The list was compiled by a sports website ESPN and it was attended by both players and the management of NHL clubs.

The respondents had to make a list of the ten best players, where the one ranked first received ten points and so on.

McDavid scored a total of 194 points. He was number one last year as well.

Among the Finnish players, the Florida Panthers made it to the list Alexander Barkov, which finished sixth like a year ago. He got 67 points.

It is stated about Barkov that Barkov, which was considered undervalued, is finally “listed”. It is also mentioned that attacking Barkov is only part of his story.

“Some say that it [hyökkääminen] is just a sideline to his defensive prowess, which has earned him the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward,” ESPN writes.

ESPN also mentions center forwards who didn't make the top 10 but received votes. Among them are Finnish players Sebastian Aho and Roope Hintz.

ESPN's top ten list:

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

5. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

6. Alexander Barkov, Florida Panthers

7. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

8. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights

10. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks