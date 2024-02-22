OThe winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the OSCE security organization began on Friday in Vienna without participants from Russia. The head of the assembly, Finnish MP Pia Kauma, said she had received a letter from the head of the Russian delegation, Pyotr Tolstoy, according to which Russian parliamentarians will continue not to attend OSCE meetings. They would also not pay their contribution into the budget. However, a decision by the Duma announced this week to leave the PV entirely has apparently not made it onto the agenda in Moscow for the time being.

The OSCE is a legacy of the policy of détente from the Cold War era; it brings together 57 states. In the Permanent Council in Vienna, representatives from the United States, Ukraine and Russia, among others, sit at the table. However, decisions that require unanimity have rarely been made since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition, the OSCE budget has been stagnating for years despite inflation. Similar problems plague the PV, as Kauma said.

Since the start of the war almost two years ago, Duma deputies have either been disinvited from the twice-yearly PV meetings or have voluntarily stayed away. An exception was the conference in Vienna a year ago. At the time, Austria, as an OSCE host state, caused considerable controversy when it granted entry permits for sanctioned politicians like Tolstoy. This question did not arise now.

Kauma said it was important to also use this platform to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its clear and repeated violations of OSCE principles. Maltese Foreign Minister and Acting OSCE Chairman Ian Borg demanded that the Russian Federation “immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine within its internationally recognized border.” Both commemorated the dissident Alexei Navalnyj, who died in Russian custody.