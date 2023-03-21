Ice hockey | Tappara survived KooKoo’s charge with a start

KooKoo, who sent the Kärpäs on summer vacation, had been allowed to rest for two days after last week’s match rush and squeezed the game into the end of Tappara in their home hall.

KooKoo–Tappara 1–6. Wins 0–2

Poleaxe gave a convincing sample of his skills in Kouvola after the initial cough. Tappara beat KooKoo 6–1. The final result still does not tell the whole truth about the second game of the quarter-final series of the teams’ hockey league.

“KooKoo was damn good in the beginning. They had at least five good positions, but the goalkeeper Christian Heljanko kept us up”, two goals struck Anton Levtchi said.

KooKoo, who sent the Kärpäs on summer vacation, had been allowed to rest for two days after last week’s match rush and pressed the game in their home hall to the end of Tappara, but the CHL champion punished them in the opening set with one of their only places.

“The picture of the game would certainly have been different if we hadn’t scored two goals at the start,” Levtchi sighed.

The left attacker who slid into the back corner of the goal was left unguarded. The central striker of the Levtchi chain Walter Merelä skillfully directed Casimir Jürgens past the blue line draw Oskari Setänenwho had only three saves.

In the second set, the display of ax chests began.

“After Tappara’s third goal, the fathers versus sons game was played,” KooKoo’s head coach Olli Salo admitted.

According to Levtchi, who returned to Tappara after half a season’s visit to North America in January, Tappara needs to be in full swing right from the start on Tuesday.

“We really can’t afford any bye games,” Levtchi stated.

Levtch’s chain was up and running. The third run Niko Ojamäki scored two overtime goals. Tappara kept KooKoo scoreless for more than five sets before the golden helmet Heikki Liedes shot past the puck by Heljango.