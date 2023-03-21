The British network BBC reported, this Monday (20), that it had asked its employees to delete the TikTok application from their corporate devices, except for professional necessity, in a context of tightening measures against the Chinese platform in the West, fearing a data collection.

The group said it had sent a message to its staff on Sunday that said: “We do not recommend installing TikTok on BBC corporate devices unless there is a justified professional reason.” Otherwise, the app “must be deleted”.

Western authorities are taking an increasingly tough approach to this app, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, citing fears that Chinese authorities will gain access to user data around the world.

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced an immediate ban on TikTok from government devices on security grounds, in line with similar actions by the European Union and the United States.

The BBC takes the security of its systems, data and personnel “incredibly seriously”, the company told AFP, which clarified that, although the use of the platform is free for editorial and marketing purposes, it will continue to “monitor and evaluate the situation”. .

For its part, ByteDance has insisted on several occasions that it neither collects data nor shares it with Beijing.