London (dpa)

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced the end of his football career and retirement from the game, at the age of 41. And this came yesterday evening, Sunday, at the San Siro stadium, after the end of the last match for his club, Milan, in the Italian League season.

The Swedish international, Ibrahimovic, said: “I have many memories and feelings here .. The first time I came here, they gave me happiness, and the second time, love. I will be a Milan fan for the rest of my life.

He added, “It is time for me to say goodbye to football, not to you.” The emotional impact on Ibrahimovic appeared as he left the stadium, as Milan fans sang his name, then his teammates made him an honorable passage out of the stadium. The former Manchester United striker spent most of the past season on the bench due to injury, and only participated in four matches with Milan, and he scored once, in the match in which the team was defeated by three goals to one against Udinese last March, and it was announced. Already about his departure from Milan.

Ibrahimovic renewed his contract with Milan in July 2022 for another year, although he was facing the possibility of undergoing a long medical rehabilitation process after undergoing knee surgery.

Ibrahimovic had the largest score in the history of the Swedish national team, with 62 goals in 122 matches, and he retired from playing with the team after the European Nations Championship «Euro 2016», but he returned in 2021 in the hope that Sweden would reach the 2022 World Cup, but these efforts failed. .