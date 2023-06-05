The lawyer, writer and intellectual from Cartagena Manuel Martínez Pastor died yesterday, leaving as a legacy an intense career as a jurist, a profession he practiced for six decades; progressive politician who fought against the Franco dictatorship and lucid writer committed to his land. His funeral will take place today, at 12:30 p.m., in the chapel of the Estavesa funeral home.

Martínez Pastor was one of the oldest jurists in Cartagena, with his own office on Calle Salitre. He joined the Bar Association in 1961, along with Ángel Morenilla and José Monerri. At that time, he was already part of intellectual and progressive circles that frequented the studio of the painter Vicente Ros, together with his brother Eugenio and the painters Ramón Alonso Luzzy and Enrique Gabriel Navarro, among others.

Manuel Martínez Pastor cultivated poetry and other literary genres. He was the author of a dozen books and numerous articles in magazines dedicated to the history of Cartagena, in which he always tried to raise awareness and invite reflection. Among his works, ‘Memory of a town lawyer’ and ‘We Cartagena (Cartagena as a problem)’ stand out.

In 1971 he was the creator of the Cartagenero del Año award, along with other outstanding colleagues and friends of the time with whom he shared social gatherings and artistic and intellectual concerns.

Likewise, in those years he was involved in the political advancement of Spain within left-wing parties until the Transition. Late in democracy, he also formed a minority party called the Democratic Block, with which he tried to enter the Cartagena City Council.