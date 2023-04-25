As a result of the “Ibiza” investigations in Austria, the trial against Sophie Karmasin from the ÖVP begins. The former family minister is said to have concealed income and obtained government contracts by fraud.

AThe first trial against a former government member appointed by the ÖVP as a result of the “Ibiza” investigation begins this Tuesday before the Vienna Regional Court. The former family minister Sophie Karmasin is accused.

It is about the time after Karmasin left the government in 2017. She is said to have been tricked when she was awarded studies for the government. And she is said to have withheld income in order to collect the continued wages that retired ministers are entitled to. The public prosecutor’s office accuses the former minister of “maximum enrichment at the expense of the general public”.