Judgments | The abandoned man started stalking: Watched the woman’s shopping and called 60 times a day

The man did not accept the divorce from his spouse and began to pressure her. On the worst days, he called his ex-spouse 60 times.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a man born in 1984 to a four-month suspended prison term for illegal threats, assault, stalking and violating a restraining order.

The assault and unlawful threat took place in August 2020.

The man had threatened to kill his common-law partner at the time. He had also strangled the woman. There were several eyewitnesses to the incident.

Couple resigned after this. However, the man did not accept the divorce and began to persecute the woman. At his worst, he called her up to 60 times a day.

Among other things, the man followed a woman who moved outside the home. In particular, the man watched the woman’s spending in a shopping center. The man could call the victim and go through the things he had seen the victim buy at the store.

The man pressured the victim to get back together with him. He criticized his ex-partner’s new spouse and described to the victim how the whole of Vuosaari laughs at him.

A restraining order was placed on the man in October 2020. He still often sent messages to the woman via messaging apps and called her.

Man denied most of the charges. He said he was provoked because a man had answered his spouse’s phone.

According to the man, the victim tried to frame him as guilty. The man said that the victim uses drugs and alcohol and does not care about his child.

The court considered that the man defamed the victim on purpose.

Regarding the messages wishing to get back together, the court stated that such communication is in itself part of normal life after a relationship. However, according to the law, part of the communication was inappropriate.

Man was sentenced to a four-month suspended prison term for the crimes. In addition, he was ordered to pay the woman various compensations of more than 3,000 euros.

The man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal. However, the Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the man permission for further proceedings.

Read more: The man pressured his former common-law wife to come back, made more than 1,800 phone calls during the day

Read more: The man was sentenced for numerous rapes and assaults, cut his girlfriend’s long hair without permission

Read more: A man tormented his ex-girlfriend: Handwritten notes and text messages flooded in daily