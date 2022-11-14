SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), a indicator of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), had a positive change of 0.05% in September over the previous month, according to seasonally adjusted data released by the BC in this Monday.

The reading led the index to register a gain of 1.36% in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.

In comparison with September of the previous year, the IBC-Br had a high of 4.00%, while in the accumulated in 12 months it increased by 2.34%, according to observed numbers.

