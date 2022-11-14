The use of nicotine by parents led to the risk of addiction in the offspring

Researchers from the School of Nursing of Pennsylvania and Perelman School of Medicine, Temple University and the Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine studied the impact of parental smoking on the risk of future nicotine addiction in their children. About the results of the study tells in the Medical Xpess article.

The authors reviewed a rat model that was injected with nicotine for 60 days. After the birth of their offspring, experts noted that the cubs were more prone to self-use of this compound. Moreover, a similar effect was observed for both males and females.

In addition, male pups were more likely to develop memory impairment and anxiety behavior. Scientists explain such consequences by affecting the genes of the hippocampus, the region of the brain responsible for learning and memory. The main participant in this process was the Satb2 gene, which plays a role in the development of the nervous system. In male offspring using nicotine, the level of Satb2 in the brain decreased, which led to cognitive impairment. The findings are consistent with previous research findings on the effects of nicotine on humans.

In October 2022, members of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECN) calculated the effects of nicotine on women. Even a small amount of this substance reduced the concentration of the CYP19A1 C enzyme, which is involved in the production of estrogen, in the thalamus.