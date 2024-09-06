They are more attracted to the author than to the magic of his work. Florestan.

Yesterday I was telling you, dear reader, that President Lopez Obrador you a traitor was missing of the opposition bloc in it Senate for approve his reform of the Federal Judicial Branch.

In this decisive section, after the approval of the minutes of the deputies, Brunette already cited for the Sunday to Senate committees for approve that billwithout any problem, and the plenary session was called on Tuesday for the first reading and the Wednesday to vote for her.

In this scenario, I have told him that López Obrador needs a single traitor from the bloc of 43 opponents so that on the night of September 15, with the heroes who gave us our homeland, we harangue: Long live the reform to the Judiciary!, as planned.

But, in this section, I insist, needs a Judas of the opposition which is made up of 43 senators: 22 from the PAN, 15 from the PRI, 5 from MC and a solitary Manlio Fabio Beltrones,

Of those 43 you need oneonly one that of the qualified majority of the 86 senators for approve the coup against the judiciary.

And when reviewing the opposition bloc, so far and in words, there is no possibility of betrayal even though Fernández Noroña, putting aside his position as president of the Senate, declares that they already have the qualified majority in the bag.

The 22 PAN senators have reiterated, one by one, face to face, that they will vote against, the 5 from MC, too, the suspicion is on the 15 from the PRI bench, when Beltrones, alone, will go with the opposition.

So, on Wednesday we will know if there is a Judas in the opposition bloc of the 43 or if they keep their word, which would lead to the rejection of López Obrador’s judicial reform and then we will see how this supreme leader reacts.

It would be his biggest political defeat, with only 19 days left before his government ends.

But let’s wait until Wednesday.

Nothing has been decided today.

SCRAPS

1. MESSAGE.- The senator from MC, Daniel Barreda, who was said to be the Judas of the opposition to give the 86th vote that the regime needs to pass this reform, publicly committed to vote against it. And he revealed that he has been pressured and intimidated, but that he will not give in;

2. NÉPOTE.- The state leader of Morena in Tabasco, Joaquín Baños, announced yesterday that they support Luisa María Alcalde as president of Morena and Andrés López Beltrán, Andy, son of López Obrador, as general secretary! The meeting of the National Council to relieve Mario Delgado and Citlali Hernández is on the 22nd, one week before the end of the six-year term; and

3. RETURN.- One of the most distant presidents of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo, (1994-2000), returns to Mexico on the 15th to speak at the Annual Conference of the International Bar Association. It will be the moment when he will remember his reform to the Judicial Branch, 1994-95, and what AMLO’s is.

We’ll see each other on Tuesday, but in private.

More from the same author: