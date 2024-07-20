He Huawei Nova 11 Pro It is an ideal option for those looking for a high-end smartphone With an elegant design and advanced features, it also has an unconventional design. Take advantage of thisl 44% discount in Amazon Mexico during the Prime Day 2024 and get this cell phone for only $8,977.50 Mexican pesoswith the option to pay in 12 months without interestfree shipping and 30 days to make a return without cost.

It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 20, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.

With his Dual 60MP selfie camera, 256GB storage and recording capacity in 4Khe Huawei Nova 11 Pro This is an opportunity you can’t miss when shopping on Amazon Mexico. Pay in 12 months without interest with participating credit cards and enjoy a device with advanced technology. Learn more about its outstanding features below:

Brand: Huawei

Model: Gloria-L89BKL

Price: $8,977.50 MXN (List Price: $15,999.00 MXN)

Payment facilities: 12 months without interest

Color: Jade Green

Operating System: EMUI 13

Storage Capacity: 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Screen Size: 6.78 inches

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Cellular Technology: 4G

Connector Type: USB Type C

The offer is available for the Huawei Nova 11 Pro in green, and you can buy it on Amazon Mexico at CLICK HERE TODAY.

Take advantage of Amazon Mexico’s discount to buy the Huawei Nova 11 Pro during Prime Day 2024.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro specifications from Amazon Mexico

◉ Monogram Vegan Leather Design: The Huawei Nova 11 Pro features a delicate, soft-touch texture, with an eye-catching Super Star Orbit Ring that adds a touch of shine and sophistication.

◉ Kunlun Glass: Equipped with Kunlun Glass, this smartphone has received the five-star glass drop resistance certification from SGS of Switzerland, increasing the overall drop resistance by 10 times.

◉ 60MP Dual Ultra Portrait Selfie Camera: The 60MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with autofocus and 4K image quality allows you to capture precise, high-quality images. It also has an 8MP close-up portrait front camera with 2x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom.

◉ 50MP Ultra Vision Photography: The rear camera includes an 8MP Ultra Wide Macro Camera with a 112° ultra-wide angle, and a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with RYYB color filter array and laser focus sensor.

◉ 4500mAh Battery with 100W SuperCharge Turbo: This device can be fully charged in just 20 minutes when the screen is off, or reach a 50% charge in just 15 minutes with the screen on.

◉ 6.78 Inch OLED Curved Display: The curved OLED display delivers exceptional performance with support for HDR photo viewing and AI-enhanced ultra-HD picture quality. The P3 wide color gamut and 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming ensure a pleasant and comfortable viewing experience for the eyes.

