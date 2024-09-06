In the Voronezh Region, the partner of a SVO soldier was deprived of parental rights

A resident of the Voronezh region was deprived of parental rights while the child’s father was on a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This reported in the press service of the Rossoshansky District Court of the Voronezh Region.

The mother of a SVO participant went to court when it became known that he would not return from the front. According to the woman, after this news, his former partner began to abuse alcohol, stopped working and living on monthly benefits and payments for the loss of a breadwinner, and spent the money mainly on herself and her new man.

The SVO soldier’s mother also told the court that in the house where the Russian woman lives, the electricity was cut off for non-payment of utility bills, there is no gas, there is no refrigerator, and food is cooked on a fire in the yard.

The woman is the mother of a four-year-old boy. But back in August 2023, the child was taken in by his aunt, whom, according to his grandmother, he now calls mother.

The court decided to deprive the child’s mother of parental rights and also ordered her to pay alimony in the amount of a quarter of her income until her son’s 18th birthday.

Earlier in the Zabaikalsky Krai, the children of a SVO soldier were taken to an orphanage while he was at the front. The soldier turned to the children’s ombudsman for help. So far, it has only been possible to return the children for 10 days – for the duration of the soldier’s vacation.