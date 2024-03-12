The song “Tuta Gold” by Mahmood has reached the prestigious milestone of double platinum, conquering the public with its irresistible melody. But the success of the song is not limited only to its musical quality: a funny sonic misunderstanding contributed to making it viral.

The refrain “The black vests full of sugar” could easily be interpreted in two different ways, generating a cute misunderstanding as “the Chileans full of sugar”. A situation that Mahmood himself took with irony, joking on the topic several times.

The singer told “What's the weather like” Of Fabio Fazio of a curious episode:

I received a 1.60 m tall box with a pack of 'chileans filled with sugar.

Immediately afterwards, on his social media, Mahmood shared a collage of photos to celebrate the success of the song, including a video in which he opens a box of “sugar-filled Chileans”. A stunt that caused hilarity among his fans, even if some would have hoped that the biscuits were really on the market.

"Today I received a 1.60 m high box at my house… I opened it and it was a package of "Chileans filled with sugar"." 😂@Mahmood_Music to #CTCF

During and after Sanremo FestivalMahmood has often joked about misunderstanding the refrain of “Gold suit“. If in the past Fiorella Mannoia she was the subject of a similar misunderstanding, with the internet turning her “proud and singing” into a meme, for Mahmood it was all a little sweeter.

The singer has clarified several times that the words of the lyrics are “black vests full of sugar“, a metaphor that seems to refer to the world of drugs, where the black vest is an item of clothing often worn by pushers and sugar represents cocaine. This mesmerizing interpretation not only offers a deeper look into the song's theme, but also adds a layer of complexity that invites listeners to further explore its hidden meaning.