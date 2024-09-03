Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 20:20

The Municipal Guard of Jundiaí (GMJ), in the interior of São Paulo, found on Monday, the 2nd, an abandoned car, without several of its parts, quite damaged, and with a note written by the alleged criminal addressed to the owner and the authorities: “Leave the rest so as not to say that I am bad (sic)” (I left the rest so as not to say that I am bad).

The vehicle, a red Fiesta, was located in the Ivoturucaia neighborhood, which borders the municipality of Várzea Paulista. It was in this city that the car was stolen last Thursday, the 29th, according to information from GMJ. No one was arrested.

According to the images taken by the municipal guard, different parts of the car were ripped off, such as the dashboard, the internal structure of the doors, the radio, the wheels and the side mirrors. Much of what was not taken ended up being broken or removed from its original position.

The officers registered the case at the Civil Police’s Central Police Station and it will be forwarded to the city’s 3rd Police District (DP). According to the GMJ note, the police authority waived the technical expertise and the car was removed by the tow truck hired by the insurance company.

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) was questioned, but reported that it had not located the occurrence and, for this reason, did not respond until the publication of the text.