Maserati Levante is preparing to leave the production lines of the factory Mirafiori. In a very delicate historical phase, in which the future of Italian automotive plants is proving to be more uncertain than ever, comes what the trade unions have labeled as “further negative news” for the Piedmontese site: from next March 31st production of the Maserati Levante will end at the Mirafiori body shops.

The unions are not there

The company he has already communicated this to the unionswho wasted no time in expressing their disappointment. “This is further negative news for Mirafiori, which is confirmed the urgency of discussing with Stellantis and with the institutions of the production mission of the plant – the words of Luigi Paone, general secretary of Uilm Torino, reported by Ansa – Mirafiori represents the center of gravity of the car in Italy and as such must be valorised”.

A comparison soon

It is interesting to note how, starting from April, the production of Maserati models at the Mirafiori plant will be almost reset. In fact, numbers in hand, of the approximately 33 Trident cars produced per day at the Mirafiori bodyworks, as many as 25 are Levante. Translated: after March 31st only 8 will remain, waiting to understand if there will be space for the implementation of further models. Meanwhile, it represents a further sign of concern for the automotive production sector in Italy.