Although only a few weeks ago a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcasemany fans are hoping that a presentation of this type focused entirely on the Japanese company’s new products will take place at some point this month. Now, Recent comments by a couple of journalists suggest that this could happen.

Via Twitter, VGC journalist Andy Robinson noted that since 2017, September has always had some sort of Nintendo Direct. Along with this, Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, fueled speculation of this event by hinting that such an announcement is on the way.. This is what Robinson commented:

“Since the launch of the Switch, Nintendo has held a Nintendo Direct every September, without fail. And usually around this time. Just saying.”

While some might argue that the September Direct was superseded by the presentation we saw at the end of August, Many more are eagerly awaiting a new presentation from Nintendosomething that could happen before Tokyo Game Show takes place in just a few days.

Along with this, the next Nintendo Direct would not only give us a look at the software offering that the Big N is working on, but would be focused on the first details of the Switch 2a console that is expected to be available during the first half of 2025. For now, we can only wait. In related news, the Switch 2 would have a double screen. Likewise, Nintendo confirms a new bundle for the console.

Author’s Note:

A new Nintendo Direct so soon sounds like a tall order. It’s not impossible, especially with all the rumors surrounding this event. What’s interesting will be to see what kind of content there is. It’s very likely that the presentation will focus on the Switch 2, or at least give us our first look at the console.

Via: Christopher Dring