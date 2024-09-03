Party claims that senator has the capacity to preserve “democratic stability and harmony between the Powers”; has 3 senators

The PDT (Democratic Labor Party) announced this Tuesday (September 3, 2024) that it will support David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) in the race for the Presidency of the Senate. The party’s bench has 3 of the 81 senators in the House. The senator previously held the position from 2019 to 2021.

The decision was made at a lunch with Carlos Lupithe party’s licensed president and Minister of Social Security, in addition to Andre Figueiredo (PDT-CE), currently the party’s president in place of Lupi.

The note (full) is signed by the 3 PDT senators: Ana Paula Lobato (BAD), Leila Barros (DF) and Weverton (BAD).

The bench claims that Davi Alcolumbre has “proven parliamentary, management and leadership skills”.

It also says that the senator from Amapá will continue the work of the current president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), from “democratic stability and harmony between the Powers”.

THE DISPUTE

Alcolumbre is considered the favorite in the race for the leadership of the Senate. The election will be held in early February 2025.

The senator has the support of a large part of the opposition and the center. The Amapá native is an ally of Pacheco and currently presides the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice), the most important committee in the House.

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) resists supporting himbut does not want to upset the likely president of Congress.

Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), Soraya Thronicke (We can-MS), Val’s Milestones (We can-ES) –and even Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) – are also interested in the dispute. Eliziane and Soraya agreed to launch a single female candidacy of whoever is best positioned.