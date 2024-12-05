Mariana Gonzaleza 16-year-old minor, was released this Wednesday night after having been arbitrarily detained by the Nicolás Maduro regime, one day after her mother made public her intentions to commit suicide due to the suffering she was subjected to in prison. Tocuyito, Carabobo state, central Venezuela.

The regime’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced this Wednesday night the release of the teenager Mariana González, a 16-year-old girl and 5th year high school student who had been arbitrarily detained since she was arrested on July 29 in the Carabobo state, in the context of the post-electoral crisis.

Mariana was returning home when she was intercepted by agents of the regime, who took her to Fort Paramacay, Brigade 41, in Carabobo where she was subjected to physical and psychological torture.

The Chavista police, following Maduro's orders, detained the young student when she arrived home after eating hot dogs on July 29, a day after the elections of the 28th in which the president proclaimed himself the winner of his third election. re-election when the real winner was the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, currently exiled in Spain.









During the four months that the teenage political prisoner was unjustly imprisoned, she wrote a heartbreaking letter to her mother detailing the hell she was experiencing in the Tocuyito detention center for common prisoners.

#StoriesOfRepression “If I can’t be with you, I don’t want to be with anyone else. I’d rather die (…) Sometimes I want to hurt myself. I can’t take it anymore.” This is the feeling of Mariana González, expressed to her mother in a letter, after 4 months of detention… pic.twitter.com/xWMuzLtdaE — Human Rights Vente Venezuela (@VenteDDHH) December 3, 2024

Mariana’s mother published the letter on social networks that had covered the protest that took place on December 1 in La Castellana Square in Caracas, which had a global impact due to the poignancy of her case.

«I feel like I can’t take it anymore and that I’m left without strength, without the desire to live, because to live for what? (…) I would rather die than continue like this,” the young woman wrote on a sheet of notebook paper.

Relatives of political prisoners have reported that around 12 people deprived of liberty have tried to take their own lives.

During a vigil in Caracas, relatives of political prisoners reported that around 12 people deprived of liberty have tried to take their own lives. The events would have occurred in the Carabobo Judicial Confinement Center, known as Tocuyito.

María Corina Machado’s Vente Venezuela party has denounced that both Mariana and the more than 1,900 political prisoners suffer irreparable damage.

Of the 168 children and adolescents imprisoned for political reasons, between 40 and 60 remain to be released, said the NGO Foro Penal.