Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Representatives and experts warned of the continued political vacuum in Lebanon regarding the economic and social conditions, stressing the importance of an Arab initiative and a greater role in achieving the presidential election and resolving the current situation that has been extending for more than 14 months. Lebanese parliamentarian Dr. Najat Saliba said that Lebanon’s Arab identity was enshrined in the Taif Agreement, noting that as representatives of change, they adhere to it as a basis for rebuilding the state, and this means the importance of Arab efforts to protect Lebanon and the region.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Saliba expressed her hope that the Lebanese would have the ability to elect a president and accomplish the right, away from the conflict of political forces that do not show any intention of making their decision.

Lebanon has been experiencing a major economic and social crisis for years, deepened by the political vacuum in the presidency and government after Parliament failed to choose a president over several sessions due to disagreements between political forces with different affiliations.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has not called for a session to elect a president since last June, when session number 12 was held.

The election of a President of the Republic in Lebanon requires the presence of two-thirds of the members of Parliament at his election session, that is, 86 out of 128 representatives. His constitutional election in the first session also requires a two-thirds majority of the members of the Council, and an absolute majority is sufficient in the following voting sessions, while 43 representatives can obstruct. Quorum for the election session.

For his part, Lebanese political researcher Mahmoud Fakih said that Lebanon needs exceptional efforts to return it to the Arab embrace, and effective assistance to complete the presidential file, and get out of the conflict of axes and poles, stressing the importance of accelerating the selection of a president of the republic, and forming an effective government that can present reform projects and laws, especially Requested by the International Monetary Fund.

In the past few days, Ingar's presidential election file has returned to occupy a prominent position in international and regional attention after months of decline as a result of the war in Gaza and its interactions, as the “Five-Year Committee” on Lebanon, which includes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and the United States, is scheduled to meet in the coming weeks. The United States and France, to develop a future plan of action that restores consideration to the issue of the presidential elections.

In the same context, former Lebanese parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush believes, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the Arab role is welcomed to resolve the current situation in Lebanon, pointing out that the success of this role requires several things, the first of which is the legitimacy of the constitution and Arab and international decisions, taking into account that The initiative will be binding, based on successful and deterrent implementation tools, and supported by all Arab countries concerned with the Lebanese situation. The Lebanese are demanding actual solutions to fill the presidential and governmental vacuums, in light of the deteriorating economic conditions, as the House of Representatives is witnessing wide disagreements over naming a president agreed upon by all political parties.