The tragic bulletin of road accidents that continues to grow and plague Italian roads seems to know no respite. This time the sad victim was a man, hit by a car travelling on the A4 motorway between Seriate and Bergamo. accident which unfortunately proved fatal for the man.

Law enforcement officials are investigating to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the dramatic event.

Yet another fatal road accident occurred during the night between Monday 16th September and Tuesday 17th September on the A4 motorway, heading towards Turin, and more precisely on the stretch of land between Seriate And Bergamo, at the height of the airport of Orio al Serio.

For reasons still being investigated by law enforcement officials, a man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was hit and killed by a passing car. The violent impact that followed left no escape for the unfortunate victim who is unfortunately dead on the spot.

The exact details of this road accident are not yet known. In fact, there is still little information that has emerged from the initial investigations carried out by traffic police officers regarding the events that occurred.

What is known is that, around one o’clock this morning, the alarm was raised. An alarm received by the operations centre of theRegional Emergency Agency of Lombardy (Areu) who sent the 118 doctors and paramedics to the site of the tragic accident, supported by an ambulance and a medical car. Despite the desperate attempts at resuscitation carried out by the health workers, every attempt at rescue was in vain. Due to the extensive wounds and trauma suffered, the man died instantly. The rescuers could therefore do nothing but confirm his death.

In addition to the 118 paramedics, traffic police officers also intervened at the scene of the road accident, carrying out the usual surveys in an attempt to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident.

At the moment, little information has emerged and the identity of the victim is still unknown. They are trying to understand whether the person killed was a driver who got out of the vehicle due to a breakdown, or one of the workers involved in the work on the motorway construction site that is located right near the site of the accident. A hypothesis, the latter, supported by the fact that the technicians of theHealth Protection Agency.