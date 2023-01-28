Home page World

At the age of 17, a young woman hits the lottery jackpot. Now she is urgently warning other lottery fans.

Munich – For many it is a dream when Lottery (6out of 49) to win. With a lot of luck, this will also become a reality for one or the other. A person from the Kassel district became a lottery millionaire a few months ago. But even internationally, tippers crack the jackpot again and again. A particularly interesting story: A lottery player and mother-to-be quickly filled out her winning ticket shortly before giving birth – and won.

But money alone does not bring happiness – at least one young woman is convinced of it. She tells her story and gives insights into her life after winning the lottery.

Lottery winner speaks plainly: “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone”

Jane Park was with the tv show dr Phil in the US to guest. At the tender age of 17, she won a million pounds in the Euromillions lottery. But what has happened since “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she admits.

After her win, the young woman from Great Britain decides not to save the money or buy a house. Instead, she invested in her body. On TV she talks about how she suffered from her appearance for a long time and the win gave her the opportunity to change that. But that brought problems.

“I almost died,” she explains. She contracted severe sepsis after cosmetic surgery. “I really thought I was going to die,” she says.

Young woman becomes lottery winner at 17: Stalkers made her life difficult

But the problems continued, also because she was very open about her lottery win. Suddenly, she was showered with death threats on social media. Stalkers made life difficult for Jane Park. When asked about this, she explained on TV that she does not regret her cosmetic surgery, but emphasized: “I wish I had never won. I really don’t wish that on anyone.”

She also criticizes that she was far too young for such a million-dollar win. Since then, the age to enter the UK lottery has been raised from 16 to 18. Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education. (slo)