An unequal couple: Briton Dan Swygart (26) and American Shauna Rae Lesnick (23). © Screenshot / Instagram.com/danswygart

An extraordinary couple raises spirits. The reason: A 26-year-old meets with a 23-year-old who has the body of a child.

Munich/New York – The saying “Where love falls” is well known. This describes a situation in which two people who are affectionate are viewed critically or with incomprehension by the outside world. Others don’t always understand why friends or acquaintances fall in love with someone else. Often also optical or Age differences stumbling block, as in the case of an odd couple in the United States.

Man (26) is dating a 23-year-old woman who looks eight-year-old – and is hostile to it

In the United States, a romantic relationship has now developed between two people, which has led to heated discussions. The description of the facts initially sounds completely harmless: A 26-year-old man dated a 23-year-old woman. But anyone who sees pictures of the couple will quickly realize that this relationship is special. Because 23-year-old Shauna Rae Lesnick doesn’t look like other women her age.

Shauna Rae was diagnosed with a brain tumor when she was a child. Medical treatments followed, which defeated the tumor but also had side effects. The growth of the American was so severely inhibited that she stopped in her physical development. Shauna Rae to date has the body of an eight year old and is just 1.16 meters tall.

The young American also told her story on social media. She also became a reality star and got her own show called “I am Shauna Rae” on the US broadcaster TLC. A young Briton also became aware of the fate of the 23-year-old through the TV show. He was so impressed by her life story that 26-year-old Dan Swygart sent Shauna Rae a personal message.

26-year-old Brit texts 23-year-old and meets her on a date – users think it’s ‘creepy’

According to Swygart, he saw the first season of “I am Shauna Rae” and was impressed by the “emotional strength” of the leading actress. On the spur of the moment, he sent flowers to Shauna Rae and wrote her a message. In it he wished the 23-year-old that she spend her life in the best possible way and be happy. More emerged from the greeting, the two stayed in touch. And finally had a date in the USA.

Both published several pictures on Instagram that showed Shauna Rae and Dan cooking together, stand-up paddling or in a bar. The date also apparently became part of Shauna Rae’s reality show. However, the reactions on the net were violent, especially Dan Swygart got it. Many people couldn’t understand how the Brit could date a woman who looks like a small child.

“I think it’s scary,” one comment said. “Yes, she’s 23, but she looks and talks like an eight-year-old. She doesn’t act like a grown woman either. She’s like a kid,” said one Instagram user. “If any man or woman can honestly say they see her as a ‘sexual woman,’ they are lying or just plain sick,” said another.

Other users insinuated that Swygart wanted to become known himself through his connection to reality star Shauna Rae. Meanwhile, the scolded felt compelled to clarify a few things. And published an Instagram video in which he defended himself against the critical tones on the net.

Brite defends himself against harsh Instagram criticism – but romance is probably still on the verge

“Shauna is an incredible 23-year-old woman who has a disability,” Dan explained. “So when you connect with her, it’s important to acknowledge and look past her disability and look at her as an individual.” You’re “dehumanizing Shauna Rae, if you deny her the right to an interpersonal relationship, continued the Brit. “She deserves to have relationships with whoever she wants,” Dan affirmed. Many people don’t understand that a relationship is based on personality and not appearance.

Shauna Rae had some time ago in an interview with the New York Post talked about prejudice against them. “If you look at me, you see an 8-year-old,” she admitted, but also added, “But I think if you take the time to look at the detail in my face, in my hands, the maturity in my body see. And if you take the time to talk to me, you really understand that I’m a 23-year-old.”

In addition to the sometimes extreme criticism of the unequal couple, which was mainly aimed at Dan, there were also many other tones on Instagram. Numerous users supported the duo and wished them all the best. However, whether Shauna Rae and Dan will be enough for a future together as a couple seems rather questionable. “I haven’t really thought about Dan and I having a relationship and what that would look like,” she said on her reality show. Apparently, the main problem is the distance between homes: “I suppose we would probably try a long-distance relationship, but I’ve been in a long-distance relationship before. That’s not really my thing.” (kh)