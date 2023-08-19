Hurricanes | For the first time in the United States, a hurricane warning is issued in parts of California – Mexico is also preparing for a hurricane

According to CNN, Hurricane Hilary could bring more than a year’s worth of rain at once not only to parts of California, but also to Nevada and Arizona.

18.8. 20:54 | Updated 5:04 am

Stateside a hurricane warning was issued for the first time on Friday for parts of California where hurricanes are atypical.

Hurricane Hilary has strengthened to category four during the day, warned CNN.

If a hurricane hits with the predicted strength over the weekend, it would be the first time that has happened in certain areas of Southern California.

However, according to meteorologists, it is possible that Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm before reaching California.

A category four hurricane would have catastrophic consequences, says the nation’s hurricane center in their classifications.

According to CNN, Hilary could bring more than a year’s worth of rain at once not only to parts of California, but also to Nevada and Arizona.

Hilary’s preparations are also being made for its arrival in the northwestern part of Mexico, where the storm is feared to bring floods, landslides and a life-threatening storm surge in addition to the winds.

“We’re a little scared, but we’re trying to stay positive. Maybe a few shots of tequila will help,” thought an American tourist who came to Cabo San Lucas on vacation in Mexico Katrina Morgan.

Hilary broke the night before Saturday Finnish time, just under 400 kilometers from Cabo San Lucas, located at the southern tip of the California peninsula.

The storm was expected to enter the western part of the peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night.

According to experts, climate change has increased severe weather phenomena around the world.