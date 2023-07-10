HS Vision | This is how you give a speech that will be remembered. Seela Sella, Kari Ketonen and Timo Soini tell how to charm the audience.

How do you start a conversation with a diamond? Seela Sella, Kari Ketonen and Timo Soini are in charge.

I was recently at a networking event where a bunch of people who didn’t know each other met.

My then boss started the event with a speech. It opened with a dry, polished joke.

The joke wasn’t particularly good. The hall fell silent. No one laughed, at least not out loud.

But somehow the humor still got the job done. The audience could feel how the atmosphere relaxed.