The unusual case of a death in Madrid, Spain, was known by the international newspaper EL PAÍS, which I review the full story of the inhumane scene that several workers at a call center experienced when they had to work next to the corpse of one of the employees of the place.



According to that medium, the event occurred on Tuesday, June 20, when a woman raised her hand and asked the coordinator who was on duty on that floor for help. However, when the team leader reached the worker’s desk, she realized that she had become disillusioned and had lost consciousness.

Immediately, the woman called several ambulances that arrived at the scene 20 minutes later, but Within the report delivered by the health personnel, they ruled that the worker had suffered a heart attack and that she had lost her life.



It was then when the workers on Calle San Romualdo, in a neighborhood of Madrid, They asked their direct boss to let them go home and to suspend operations, since a lifeless body was in the middle of the work room.



However, the answer was that they had to continue working, since the technical service they offered was an essential need for customers.



In the center of the room, a corpse remained for two hours and 40 minutes, guarded by some city police officers who had to wait for a judge to arrive to legalize that the death of the woman was due to problems related to her health.

However, two hours after the accident, a woman arrived who would be in charge of evaluating risk prevention in the company and He said that all the workers should immediately evacuate the place, since that was contrary to the sanitary policies.

Several of the call center workers stated in EL PAÍS that it was a rather traumatic scene, since, While the local phones were being answered, the body of one of her colleagues remained lying on the company floor.

