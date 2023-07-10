Thinking about buying an electric car is something that will come more frequently to consumers’ minds, this is because market competition has allowed these vehicles to lower their prices.

An example of this is the electric van JAC-E Sei4 Proa new member from the JAC Pure Electric family Mexico that stands out for its power, spaciousness and elegance.

JAC E Sei4 Pro 2023 has a wide range of technology and features that provide comfort, safety and efficiency to all its occupants.

With a range of up to 450 km, Jac E Sei4 Pro It is the ideal electric van for those families looking for spaciousness and to tour the city or go on a trip without causing environmental pollution. And the best thing is that you can buy it for a fraction of the cost of other competing vehicles, because You can buy it from $753,000 pesos.

Features JAC E Sei4

Driving range of 450 km

Power 148 hp / Torque 251 lb-ft

Lithium-ferrophosphate battery 51.9 kWh

regenerative braking system

Estimated charging time AC (15% – 100%) 9.5 hrs

Acceleration 0-50 km/h in 4 sec

360° camera in high definition

Panoramic ceiling

10.25” multimedia screen

18” two-tone aluminum wheel

A highlight of JAC E Sei4 is its safety, as it is equipped with state-of-the-art passive and active systems, including six airbags, front and rear disc brakes, tire pressure system (TPMS), anti-lock braking system, brakes (ABS), stability control (ESC) and much more.

Regarding its design, this JAC electric van stands out for its minimalist aesthetics and elegant lines, which are also present inside, where we can find a 10.25″ floating multimedia screen and an infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM .