HS Helsinki Pool Sea Pool damaged by Viking Line collision: “We can’t open”

M / S Gabriella collided with the Pool Sea Pool in early January. The collision caused damage, which will keep the swimming area closed for the time being.

The collision occurred on 12 January.

Pool Sea Pool Business Director Anna-Mari Karhusen According to the City of Helsinki and Allas Sea Pool, large-scale diving surveys on the embankment and in the harbor began after the collision.

“Damage has occurred in the interior of the Pool Sea Pool property, in the sauna building and outdoors. As a result, we will not be able to open the Pool Sea Pool if the interest rate restrictions are now lifted, ”Karhunen tells HS.

In addition, damage has been caused to the shore wall of the city pier, the pier structures and the seaward access routes in front of the sauna building.

Bear can’t yet judge when the Pool Sea Pool could be opened to the public. The swimming pools or pool area floating in the sea were not damaged in the cruise ship collision.

All functions of the Pool Sea Pool will be closed for the time being until further plans are clarified.

Swimmers’ memberships will be suspended for the duration of the investigation.