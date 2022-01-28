The two former partners of the promoter Trampolín Hills have already informed the Provincial Court of their intention to appeal the sentence that condemns them to prison terms. The court imposed five years in prison on Antonio Martínez González, popularly known by the nickname ‘El Melonero’, for having defrauded a dozen British families with the sale of homes in the Murcian district of Gea y Truyols. The court also punished his partner and friend, Rafael Aguilera Serna, with four years in prison for the same acts, which basically consisted of having mortgaged some houses that no longer belonged to Solera El Trampolín, since they had previously been alienated. in favor of those British customers.

Now both have raised their decision to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court in order to prevent their return to prison. In a letter, to which LA TRUTH has had access, Aguilera’s defense maintains that in the resolution of the Court there has been an erroneous classification of the facts as criminal when considering that the plaintiffs were not aware of the mortgage constituted on their home . In addition, it denounces that the defendants’ right to an impartial judge was violated and bases this accusation on “the systematic denial of questions about essential, totally pertinent facts.”

British customers



The Provincial Court considers it proven that the fraud was committed back in 2007, when the two partners registered in the name of Solera El Trampolín a series of homes that they had already sold under private contracts to British clients. These families had not only paid most of the price of the properties by that time, but had also been living in them for many months. And it is that, although the houses were pending deed, Solera El Trampolín had given them the keys.

In this way, as stated in the ruling, the buyers later found themselves with mortgages that exceeded 100,000 euros for each residence, whose existence they only found out about when, in some cases, they went to resell their properties.

The strategy of both defendants in the trial was to blame each other to try to get out of the trial unscathed. Thus, Antonio Martínez argued that he was a mere employee of Solera El Trampolín and that the sole administrator of the firm was Rafael Aguilera, while the latter argued that, despite having assumed on paper the responsibility of managing the developer, the real boss was ‘The Melon’.