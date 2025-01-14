Artificial Intelligence may seem like a threat in certain aspects, but its real purpose is to be a tool for humans. And people who know how to take advantage of it find in it a great ally for the tasks they have to do, and a great example of this is using AI to find a job.

Finding a job is not an easy task, and now that each offer receives hundreds of applications, passing the scrutiny of the interviewers is not easy. For that reason, an X user with the name @MemoriaHabil has compiled a series of commands that you can give to your favorite Artificial Intelligence, to help you find a job.

This profile advises copying and pasting these six prompts (the instructions you ask the AI) to get the job of your dreams.

1. LinkedIn Profile Optimization for Job Seekers

Improve your job search profile by focusing on the (Title) position in (Industry/Specific Field). Highlight your experience in (Specific Field/Technology) to attract recruiters in (Company).

2. LinkedIn Connection Message for Job Opportunities

Write a LinkedIn message to connect with someone who works at (Company). Express your interest in the (Title) position and discuss why your experience in (Field) positions you as an ideal candidate

3. Resume creation

Build a resume for the (Title) position at (Company), detailing (X) years of experience. Include 3-5 points per position and incorporate 10 key phrases from the job description. Previous positions: (Company AX years, Company BY years…).

4. Cover letter

Write a personalized cover letter for the position of (Title) at (Company), highlighting your experience in (Specific Technology). Refer to your past accomplishments at (Previous Company) and how they relate to the job requirements.

5. Email

Create an email to send my resume and cover letter for the position of (Title) at (Company) to (employer email). Highlight significant achievements at (Previous Company) and convey enthusiasm for the position.

6. Compilation of interview questions

Generates a list of (number) possible interview questions derived from the job description for preparation purposes. Job description (paste text/link).