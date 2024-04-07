Verona – Genoa on the pitch at Bentegodi, the solution that includes Ekuban from the first minute, in attack with Gudmundsson, has been confirmed. For the rest on the flanks Sabelli and Haps return, Frendrup, Badelj and Messias in the middle. The game is played in Verona, Baroni's team is hunting for safety points while the Grifone aims to exceed 40 points in the 8 games remaining until the end of the season.

Verona on the pitch with the 4-2-3-1: Folorunsho starts from the bench, with Noslin, Lazovic, Suslov and Bonazzoli on the pitch in the offensive department.