The Spanish consumer association Ask consumers to claim delays suffered in trains in Catalonia This weekend.

In a statement made public this Saturday, the association is specially addressed to the people affected this Friday for “the important delays in the trains in Catalonia by An electric breakdown“Already those who this Saturday have needed to be” evacuated in a high -speed train by breakdown at the Sants station. “

According to the entity, users are not denouncing “the lack of information and The chaos that has occurred To know the new schedules or why these incidents were taking place. “

The Spanish consumer association considers that “you have to go Beyond the return of tickets While the time spent to solve this problem has been prolonged, the explanations to the passengers have been minimal and the attention, as indicated by the travelers affected, has been very poor. “

Users, he adds, are entitled to the return of the amount of their tickets but also to claim the possible additional damage that they have been caused by these delays that are accredited and that can be justified.

The Spanish consumer association Ask for solutions to such frequent cases that are taking place, especially in Catalonia, and offers your email ([email protected]) to channel claims.

In social networks, the Ouigo company, a failed train manager this morning in Barcelona, ​​has indicated that “in compliance with our unique compensation policy in the market, although the situation has been caused for reasons outside the company and its operations, the train passengers will receive extraordinary compensation“

“And the 100% of the price of the ticket “, which they can claim within 72 hours in the section” My reservations “of the web and the application of the company.