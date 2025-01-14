Beyond the catwalks, to discover the trends of each season we go to the profiles of influencers that show us the essential garments in the dressing room. However, the celebrities They also fill the wardrobe and like any other mortal, they invest in basics that never go out of style. AND Tamara Falco It was not going to be less.

Isabel Preysler’s daughter has surprised us on her last trip with a timeless and basic garment that we can all have in our closet and that opts for a printed fabric that triumphs every autumn-winter. It is about a jacquard cardiganan original print that follows a geometric pattern of different shades.

The Marchioness of Griñón has chosen this garment to enjoy a weekend of disconnection with friends. And it is not just any choice, since the cardigan It is part of the line that Tamara Falcó herself has in the Pedro del Hierro brand. Best of all, now we can get it 100 euros cheaperthanks to the firm’s discounts.

This jacket is over 50% off. Pedro del Hierro





Buy for 89 euros



This jacket is perfect for this season, since its long sleeves and fabric will keep us warm on the coldest days. Its jacquard print and its box neck are two of the bets that never fail. Furthermore, in this case, it includes details in one of the colors of the season, maroon. Tamara Falcó combines this winter proposal with olive green pants.





Jacquard sweaters

In this case, the Marquise of Griñón has opted for this fabric in a jacket, but one of the most common uses of this print is knitted sweaters, one of the essential items in a dressing room. But, How to combine a jacquard sweater? Their versatility allows them to be included in multiple sets, but the jeans They are one of the safest options, in a proposal culminated with canvas sneakers.

So, if you are wanting to include this print in your dressing room, we have selected some proposals that Tamara Falcó herself would love.

