One of the things that is interesting to analyze is what attitude the players and coaching staff take in the face of a painful defeat, whether due to a large score or a poor performance, and why not, when the two circumstances come together. It is clear that the team that manages to win or have an extraordinary performance practically does not matter what attitude it takes, since the most logical thing is that it corresponds to the events that occurred. This analysis is relevant since it can be a reference regarding the attitude of some of the Betis players after Barcelona overwhelmed them. The relaxed conversations with your rivals, the relaxation and joy shown may not be appropriate for the moment.

