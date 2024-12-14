Christmas, gifts and the festive atmosphere are approaching. And, with this, there are many people who are looking for a job to do so. make money for whims and help all those affected by DANA. Also, so that it can be useful in the short term.

The most in-demand positions for this month of DecemberIn general, they are waiters, delivery people, promoters, warehouse workers, entertainers, cooks, cashiers and clerks, among others. Precisely, interest has increased considerably in the supermarket sector.

Below is the complete list of offers with indefinite contract and with little experience most notable:

Madrid

Bakery staff. BM Supermarkets in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and one year’s experience. Availability to work on Sundays and holidays. Salary not available.

Store associate. Aldi in Aravaca. Indefinite part-time contract from 24-30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Butcher. Day in Algete. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Store associate. Aldi in Brunete. Indefinite part-time contract of 24 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Butcher. Alcampo in Madrid. Full-time indefinite contract. It is essential to have demonstrable experience in a similar position. Immediate incorporation. Salary not available.

Store associate. Aldi in Leganés (new opening). Indefinite part-time contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Delivery person. Mercadona in Boadilla del Monte. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Collaborator. Aldi in Santa Eugenia. Indefinite part-time contract of 8 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €6,000-€18,000 gross/year.

fruit bowl. The Pantry in Madrid. Indefinite part-time contract of 24 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier. Alcampo in Madrid. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Barcelona

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Mataró. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Butchery and delicatessen staff. Keisy supermarkets in Barcelona. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of two years’ experience. The salary is €1,600-€2,000 gross/month.

Cashier – stocker. Day in Barcelona. Indefinite part-time contract. The only requirement is to have at least one year of experience. Salary not available.

Supermarket staff. Condis in Santa Maria de Palautordera. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €16,000-€17,000 gross/year.

Supermarket staff. Condis in Canet de Mar. Full-time permanent contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €16,000-€17,000 gross/year.

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Granollers. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Cashier and replenishment staff. Keisy supermarkets in Barcelona. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. In addition, Spanish and Catalan basic level. The salary is €1,300-€1,800 gross/month.

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Barcelona. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Pontevedra

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Pontevedra. Indefinite part-time contract. Without studies or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051 (20h from Monday to Saturday), gross monthly remuneration of €777 with salary progression to €1,051 (20h three days a week) or gross monthly remuneration of €582 with salary progression at €788 (3pm weekends).

Lleida

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Balaguer. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Delivery person. Mercadona in Tàrrega. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Murcia

Delivery person. Mercadona in Fuente Álamo. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Rioja

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Calahorra and Arnedo. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Lion

Supermarket staff. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Santa María del Páramo. Full-time indefinite contract. The only requirement is to have ESO. The salary is €1,100-€1,300 gross/month.

Fishmonger. Tifer Supermarkets in León. Full-time indefinite contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. The salary is €17,000-€18,000 gross/year.

Palencia

Warehouse worker. Full-time indefinite contract. The only requirement is to have ESO. Valuable handling of forklift and own vehicle to go to the logistics center. Salary not available.

Navarre

Delivery person . Mercadona in Pamplona. Indefinite full-time contract of 40 hours. The only requirement is to have a driving license. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Burgos

Fish shop assistant. Magnifying Glass Supermarkets in Aranda de Duero. Full-time indefinite contract. Rotating schedule. The only requirement is to have a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Segovia

Stocker. Aldi in La Lastrilla. Indefinite part-time contract of 8 hours. The only requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Toledo

Store associate. Aldi in Toledo. Indefinite part-time contract of 8 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Alicante

Supermarket staff. Kuups Design in Alicante. Indefinite part-time contract. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Castellon

Cashier – stocker. Aldi Supermarkets in Onda. Indefinite part-time contract. The requirements are to have a minimum of two years’ experience and ESO. Salary not available.

Guipuzcoa

Supermarket staff. Mercadona in Zarautz. Full-time indefinite contract. No requirements or minimum experience. Gross monthly remuneration of €1,553 with salary progression to €2,102.

Girona

Cashier/restocker. Aldi in Castell-Platja D’Aro. Indefinite part-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.

Cashier/restocker. Aldi in L’Escala. Indefinite part-time contract of 30 hours. The requirements are to have ESO and a minimum of one year’s experience. Salary not available.