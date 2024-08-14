Check insurance coverage online? Yes, it is possible to check the expiry of the RCA. Since when the obligation to display the is no longer in force insurance sticker on vehicles It can happen that you do not remember the expiration date of your car insurance coverage, caught up in daily problems or work commitments.

Don’t worry, I have one here for you. guide on how to check insurance coverage online.

Check the expiration date online

Maybe you didn’t know it, but it can be done. Check insurance coverage online. You can do it from the comfort of your own home or office, without making the slightest effort. Nowadays, you can do almost anything on the Internet: turn on your PC, because I am about to explain how to check the insurance coverage of your vehicle online through some valid websites!

The Motorist’s Portal

If you have reached this point in the article and want to check your insurance coverage online, The Motorist’s Portal This is the first website I propose to you. This is an official portal that belongs to the Ministry of Transport; don’t worry as your data security is safe

The website is extremely easy and intuitive to use. It will not be difficult for you to check the insurance coverage of your vehicle or those of others, as long as they have been registered in Italy.

HOW TO DO IT By accessing the portal via this linkon the left you will find a small window with all the “online services“. Just click on the item “Check RCA coverage” and choose whether the vehicle in your possession is a vehicle or a moped.

If the means you have chosen corresponds to the item “vehicle“, you will be asked to choose the “Vehicle type“. Then indicate the license plate of the same in the field that you find under the heading “plate“and enter the captcha code on the right in the appropriate empty space. To conclude, click on the button “research” placed at the bottom.

Instead, if your choice fell on the item “moped“, the procedure for checking insurance coverage is no different. You just need to fill in the fields displayed by typing the license plate and the number relating to the Identification Tag and then enter the captcha code displayed on the right. Finally, click on the button Research which is located below and that’s it!

By following all these simple steps, you will be shown the insurance companythe policy expiration date and it RCA coverage status.

Check insurance coverage with CONSAP

Another good website that explains how to check your insurance coverage is the portal of CONSAP (Concessionaria Servizi Assicurativi Pubblici SPA). Unlike the Automoblista portal, the information you request will not be immediate. By sending the appropriate documentation via email or, alternatively, via fax (which I will show you below) you will receive all the necessary data in response.

To use the service, you will first need to access the website. Once this is done, click on the item “Procedure for requests to the Italian Information Center” and you will be redirected to a new web page. On the page that just opened, you will find the description of the procedures to follow to Check insurance coverage and the necessary forms to be sent for the request to the Information Center.

You will now have two models to choose from: Model A And Model B.

MODEL A: gives you the possibility to check the insurance coverage for accidents that occurred abroad (click here to download the PDF).

MODEL B: useful for checking the insurance coverage of accidents caused by Italian vehicles (click here to download the PDF).

Once you have chosen the type of model that best suits your needs, you can download it. If you don’t know how to do it, to download one of the two models just click on the “floppy disk” or call up the context menu by right-clicking and choosing the item “save as“.

Now all you have to do is print the downloaded form and fill in each required field with the necessary information. Once you have entered all the data, send it by fax or email with a copy of your identity document attached.

Here are the contacts CONSAP where to send all the necessary documentation:

App to check insurance coverage on smartphone

If you are away from home and cannot monitor your vehicle’s insurance data from your PC, don’t worry, there are several free apps to download to check insurance coverage. But we talked about this in a specific article that we invite you to consult here!

After reading this guide, it will no longer be a problem for you to understand How to check your vehicle insurance coverage. Whether via PC or mobile app, you can always keep track of your vehicle’s insurance status! But remember this because if you get stopped with expired insurance there is a hefty fine, the vehicle will be impounded and a tow truck will take your car home.

NB: MANDATORY INSURANCE CERTIFICATE Although, as already mentioned, it is no longer mandatory to display the insurance certificate, online services and specific apps do not replace it! For this reason, the coupon must always be kept handy in case of any checks.