Although video games are a hobby that is quite worthwhile, there are also factors to consider when spending the entire day in front of the TV or PC monitor becomes an addiction, not only are we talking about excessive electricity consumption, but also health issues such as accumulating weight. But it's not just that, because apparently the ear is also damaged in the process, or at least that's what is said by a new study that has issued the corresponding warning.

It is said that players can gradually lose their sense of hearing, and that is because the sounds that one is exposed to, especially using headphones, would be potentially dangerous for people until they eventually have serious problems. Resulting in a possible total loss or tinnitus, which for those who do not know the symptoms, is a type of buzzing that no longer leaves the user, even when moments of total silence arrive.

The entire research is based on collecting data from 14 sources, with the participation of 50,000 people who have started playing the game in an ordinary way. In fact, the sound levels that were detected were beyond the normal ones, with which the test subjects supposedly feel comfortable, and reviewing the part of decibels, it reaches the red level, which already goes through saturations and that Therefore, they will harm users in the future.

As mentioned, The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that adults can safely withstand 80 decibels (dB) for 40 hours a week. Above that level, the risk of hearing loss increases radically the more the user is exposed to it. But given this, there is the most reliable solution, and that is precisely to lower the volume and reduce the hours of play, or at least have rest periods of at least one hour so that there is no risk of hearing damage.

Via: B.M.J.

Editor's note: With this information in mind, it is best to take precautions and not turn the volume so loud when playing games or watching anything on television. Otherwise, later it will be a problem to buy one of those devices that improve your listening ability.