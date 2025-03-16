











Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Rome – Cagliari of series A, which is played in Stadio Olimpico di Rome to 16:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Rome – Cagliari

Classification and statistics between Rome – Cagliari

Rome arrives at the game after having faced the previous day to the



Empoli



while Cagliari played his last game from Serie A



Genoa



. He Rome Currently occupies the position number 7 of series A with 47 points, while its rival, the

Cagliarioccupies the Post 15 With 27 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of series A, the calendar of Rome, the calendar of the Cagliari and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.