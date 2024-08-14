If you are looking for a new Apple smartphone, Amazon now has a promotion for you: it is on offer at -29% compared to the recommended price. Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB. We are talking about €280 in savings. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The recommended price is €979. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The promotion is valid for the black and white colors. This model is also available in other colors, but they are on sale at €729. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.