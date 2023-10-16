UOn everything else, opinions differ widely in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Everything else is argued about. There is only one question on which all camps in Great Britain seem to largely agree: freedom of expression applies. Unlike in Germany and France, pro-Palestinian demonstrations are not banned but are peacefully flanked by the police.

And the outrage of many commentators was not directed at the thirty thousand who marched through London over the weekend with Palestinian flags and provocative slogans, but at Interior Minister Suella Braverman, who threatened demonstrators with arrest if they mocked Israel. Even the conservative, pro-Israel Spectator warned of “a cure that is worse than the disease.” The “right to protest against something the government supports” should not be undermined.