The police have confirmed that the body found between two cars of a train in Seville is that of Álvaro Prieto, the 18-year-old footballer from Córdoba, of whom there had been no trace since Thursday, October 12. The discovery was possible thanks to some images captured by an RTVE cameraman for a report on the disappearance, in which some legs could be seen between two carriages. The clothing that the young man from Córdoba was wearing when he disappeared, beige pants and a green shirt, coincides with what can be seen in the recording. The remains have been found in a medium-distance convoy bound for Cádiz that is stopped under the Carmona highway bridge, where the search for the boy was concentrated last night, joined by the dogs of the Military Emergency Unit ( EMU). Renfe, for its part, has explained that all the information and data about the train where the body was and the movements it made until this morning are in the hands of the police. For now, he has assured that the convoy had been stopped and not providing service since August 24 and that this morning it was making an internal maneuver without passengers.

One of the main hypotheses with which the National Police was working, which had been tirelessly combing the surroundings of the Santa Justa station since Thursday, where they lost track of Prieto, was that he could have been run over by someone. convoy. But until now, tracking with dogs and drones around the railway tracks had not yielded confirmation of this type. The body has been located in the coupling area of ​​the wagons, on what is called a bogie.

Renfe has assured that the train in which the body of the young man from Cordoba was found had been parked on a track at the Santa Justa Technical Treatment Center since August 24 and that from then until this morning it had not moved from there. Just today it had been decided to carry out an internal maneuver to take it to the workshops. In that area, the last of the perimeter in which the police were carrying out raids, is where the EMU was working last night.

The Santa Justa station had become the epicenter of the search for the young man, because there he was last seen when he was trying to return home. Prieto, an engineering student and Córdoba FC youth soccer player, went to Seville on Wednesday to party with several friends. He left the nightclub with one of them. “The friend went to the dormitory and he went to the train station,” explains a relative. He had a ticket to Córdoba at 7:35, and 15 minutes before he had sent a WhatsApp message to his parents telling them: “I’m going to the stop.” The young man missed the train and his cell phone battery ran out, where he had the electronic card to buy another ticket.

His obsession was to find a train that would take him back to Córdoba, as explained by family sources consulted by this newspaper. He first tried to sneak across the train tracks into a convoy that left at 8:55 for Barcelona, ​​but stopped in his city. There he explained what was happening to him, but was asked to leave the station by security members. The image of him, going through the doors that face Kansas City Avenue, at 9:30, captured by the cameras at the railway facilities, is the last one we have of him.

Subsequently, he tried to access the tracks again from outside the station, right where the police search was concentrated last night, joined by trained dogs from the UME. He was intercepted again and left again. “The young man was very persistent in everything he did,” explains David Guzmán, spokesperson for SOS Desaparecidos about Prieto’s character, according to the information provided by the family. At 10:30 a.m., a woman, whose testimony is believed to be true, saw him near Kansas City. She assures that her condition was normal.

That obsession with returning to his house, even crossing the tracks, is what had made the police consider the possibility that he had fallen asleep or that he had been carelessly hit by a train. The ease of accessing the roads from the aforementioned Kansas City, especially for a person with an athletic build, supported this thesis. The train in which the body was found was in an area used for repairs and cleaning of convoys, which is why it had not been in circulation in recent days, according to consulted sources. The vehicle had been moved this morning to perform those maintenance tasks.

Spanish Television, which broadcast the images this morning, has apologized for their broadcast, in which some legs were seen on a train, which were enlarged during their broadcast. “We apologize for the images that we have offered live on the program ‘Mañaneros’ on La 1. Images that should never have been broadcast and that have been removed from the digital broadcast of the program. “We reiterate our apologies to the family of Álvaro Prieto,” the program says in a tweet on the X network. The recording has been removed from all RTVE platforms.

Córdoba CF, the team in which Prieto played, has issued a statement confirming the death and offering condolences to the family. On its Instagram profile, the club also points out that “by express wish of the family, the Córdoba entity will limit itself to an institutional declaration. From the club we appreciate the understanding in these difficult moments and the expressions of solidarity and affection received.” This Monday, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) sent their “most sincere condolences” to family and friends.

