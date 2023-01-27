After a bizarre evening in which Ajax continued the crisis series against FC Volendam and put Alfred Schreuder on the street, the club management continued to work on the emergency and long-term plan on Friday. The only 39-year-old John Heitinga was pushed forward, with a huge bone.
John Inan
Latest update:
27-01-23, 23:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Ajax #buys #time #inexperienced #John #Heitinga #save #furniture
Leave a Reply