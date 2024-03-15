The military spokesman for the Shiite Houthi rebels of Yemen, Yahya Sarea, announced this Friday the start of military operations against ships linked to Israel in the Indian Ocean, in implementation of the directives given yesterday, Thursday, by the leader of the movement.

“In application of the directives of our leader Abdelmalek al Huti, (…) the Yemeni Armed Forces began to expand the scope of their operations against Israeli ships, those linked to Israel or those heading to ports in occupied Palestine , to include the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope,” Sarea said in a speech to the crowd gathered in the center of Sana'a.

He warned “all Israeli ships heading to or coming from the ports of occupied Palestine not to pass through the Cape of Good Hope, otherwise they will be a legitimate target” of his units.

British Navy alerts of two ships attacked in the Red Sea

The British Navy warned this Friday that at least two ships have been attacked since last night in the Red Sea and off an important port in Yemen, leaving no damage to the ships or victims.

Both attacks, which so far have not been claimed, took place in front of the port of Al Hodeida, one of the most important in Yemen and controlled by the Shiite Houthi rebels.

In the first attack, the navy said two missiles flew over the ship and two loud explosions were heard in the distance. The naval unit also noted that another ship had been the target of an attack, but that “after making a daylight inspection,” it was seen that the ship “had not received any hits or suffered any damage.” Earlier, the British Navy said that ship had suffered “some damage.”