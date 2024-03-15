Most Russian men spend up to 5 thousand rubles a month on personal care

Russian men have revealed their attitude towards self-care. The survey data, which was conducted by the messenger integration service Wazzup and the men's cosmetics brand White Cosmetics, was made available to Lenta.ru.

A total of 1,343 respondents aged 18 to 55 years and older from different regions of the country took part in the study. It turned out that 47.1 percent of respondents spend up to five thousand rubles a month on their appearance, 5.9 percent spend seven thousand, and 29.4 percent consider an amount not exceeding a thousand to be sufficient.

At the same time, the majority (82.4 percent) take care of themselves using a wide range of products: personal shampoo and conditioner, shower gel, facial wash, and so on. Meanwhile, 11.8 percent of respondents take what their wife or lover has, and only 5.9 percent use only one soap.

According to the survey, the appearance of hands also does not go unnoticed by Russians. A quarter of study participants (23.5 percent) go to a salon for a manicure, and 70.6 percent do their nails themselves. At the same time, 5.9 percent of men admitted that they simply bite off hangnails.

As for cosmetologists, respondents prefer to avoid going to them. The majority (70.6 percent) believe that they do not need it. 17.6 percent visited such a specialist once, and 11.8 percent visited him once every six months.