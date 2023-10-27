Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Houthi group targeted 3 populated villages in the administrative borders of Taiz and Hodeidah governorates, as part of its continuing violations against civilians.

Local sources reported that Al-Houthi targeted the villages of Al-Sanaif, Al-Boumiyah, and Al-Qairan in the Maqbanah District of Taiz Governorate, and Al-Waqaa, adjacent to the Hays District, south of Hodeidah.

The Houthi group is targeting the newly liberated villages in the districts of Maqbana and Hays with systematic bombing, with the aim of undermining security and stability, displacing the people and forcing them to return again to the camps for the displaced.

In addition, the joint forces in the Hodeidah and Al-Barah axes, western Yemen, repelled simultaneous movements of the Houthi group.

The military media of the Joint Forces reported that Al-Houthi pushed dozens of its members to try to position themselves in new positions near the contact lines south of Al-Jarahi and Al-Tuhayta in Hodeidah Governorate, coinciding with similar attempts in the Al-Kadha sector in Al-Barah axis, west of Taiz, but to no avail.

He confirmed that the stationed units of the joint forces achieved, with concentrated strikes, direct hits among the group’s members, forcing them to flee.

On a related level, the World Bank stressed that economic recovery in Yemen depends on the course of political developments to reach a permanent truce or a comprehensive peace agreement that leads to lifting the siege imposed by the “Houthis” on several Yemeni sectors.

The bank said in a report yesterday that although the Yemeni economy showed signs of recovery in 2022, “the economic landscape for 2024 carries with it a lot of uncertainty due to restrictions imposed on oil exports and ongoing political negotiations.”

The report added that the stability of the economic situation depends on the sustainability of foreign currency flows and political developments, indicating that reaching a permanent truce or peace agreement will have a profound impact in accelerating the pace of economic growth in Yemen.

He said that the challenges Yemen faced, such as currency fluctuations, high inflation, and intensifying social unrest, caused a decline in the performance of non-oil economic sectors, especially the private sector.

The report highlighted another challenge facing Yemen due to the decline in imports and the redirection of imports from Aden to the Houthi-controlled ports that were reopened within the framework of the UN-sponsored truce.

The World Bank said that the data showed a significant decline of 61% in imports through the port of Aden in the period from January to August 2023, while the port of Hodeidah witnessed a much smaller decline of 8%, indicating that this shift greatly affected the contribution of the port of Aden to Yemen’s total imports. .

He stated that despite the Yemeni government’s efforts to confront the decline in revenues and protect public finances by making significant reductions in spending, these measures may pose more challenges to maintaining basic public services and promoting economic growth in the long term. The World Bank report said that economic activity rose sharply during the temporary ceasefire, considering that reaching a peaceful and just settlement that addresses economic obstacles, conflict-related grievances, and structural issues is crucial to achieving recovery in Yemen.