Housing | The old apartment buildings in Käpylä were renovated in accordance with the style of the 50s

Käpylä’s three protected apartment buildings were renovated as much as possible in accordance with the original, 1950s style.

Helsinki Three protected apartment buildings in Käpylä have been repaired so that the spirit of the year they were built has been returned to the houses.

The renovation of the Heka rental houses located at Pohjolankatu 47 has just been completed. The renovation of the houses on the Käpyläntie side of the same lot was already completed earlier.

In the renovation of the stone houses of the 1950s, they wanted to preserve as much of the old as possible. That’s why the city museum was listened to when planning the renovation.

The plastering of the facades of the houses was renewed and the houses were painted with lime paints. The colors were returned to the original shades, i.e. ocher, pink and green.

The minerite roof was replaced by the original material, i.e. red brick. For example, the original doors of the house were renovated and the plantings in the yards are now almost in accordance with the original plant plans.

The kitchens have either original cabinets or imitations that have replaced cabinets built in previous major renovations.

Inside, changes affecting the comfort and safety of the residents were made, such as the electrical system and ventilation were renewed, and the bathrooms and kitchens were made room for the necessary household appliances.

At the same time, an attempt was made to restore the original appearance of the apartments inside. In the kitchens, for example, all the remaining original cabinets were kept and previously renovated cabinets were replaced with imitations of the original cabinets.

The houses at Pohjolankatu 47 were completed between 1950 and 1952. The houses were designed by an architect Hilding Ekelund and yards Elisabeth Koch. the main designer of the renovation was Arkitehtitoimisto Kati Salonen and Mona Schalin Arkkitehdit Oy and the main contractor was YIT. Landscape design Hemgård was responsible for the yard design.

Heka is such a large player that it renovates 500–1000 apartments every year. Close to the now renovated houses, for example in Puu-Käpylä, the renovation of houses completed in the 1920s is currently underway.

