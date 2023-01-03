It has been well up for weeks on Netflix’s hit list —internal and opaque at the moment—, even surpassing ‘Wednesday’, and it meets everything it has to have. Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo, we’ll talk about the actor later) is ‘the new employee’ at the CIA (if the CIA shows up, fun guaranteed). But the slight change of focus is that he is not dedicated to ‘operations’, he is not a man of action, but he is nothing more and nothing less than an agency lawyer. So one of the three scenarios in the series is a world of offices and officials on the edge, who are overmedicated and on the verge of a heart attack because they are dedicated to legally arranging and justifying the crimes —we must call them that— of their colleagues in ‘operations ‘, always with the excuse of safeguarding “national security” (infallible refrain that he himself ends up using for everything). Part of the series moves in those work environments between ‘Severance’ and ‘The Office’, with a couple of colleagues who affectionately dedicate themselves to torpedoing him and not leaving him alone for a rookie. It must be recognized that most of the secondary roles in the series, each in their own way, are quite well done, with special mention for the enigmatic and highly efficient Amelia.

The second scenario is a roommate series. A best friend and a millionaire ex-girlfriend (ever since Elaine on Seinfeld, we know it’s always more interesting to start the plot with an ex character). Both are also lawyers at high institutions in Washington. The harmony of coexistence is soon broken, not because the protagonist plays the drums in his room, but because of his work in the agency, let’s say that he respects little labor rights to rest and privacy.

Because of course, Hendricks will end up spending very little time in the office environment and even less at home. As much as he is a lawyer, this series is an action series and from its first day he will be quite close to dying, always saving himself thanks to a providential fortune and a remarkable know-how with words (despite his rhetoric being an absolute disaster in everything else). It is enviable when necessary). There are persecutions, fights, drug traffickers, torture, prison visits and power games, you will have to go around the world a few times and we will learn that Vienna and Geneva are world capitals of espionage and Moscow and Minsk —surprise— are of organized crime . Without a minute to sleep, Owen Hendricks will also get to know himself, because that always has to be done, and he will even address the issue of anxiety in young people (are we in ‘Self-defense’?). Although this shoehorns in a bit mid-series and doesn’t delve into anything, it’s not bad to see an action hero with some fear of failure and disappointing others, being as we are used to impassive weightlifting Austrians and Italian studs They never lose confidence in themselves.

Max Meladze (Laura Haddock): the relentless initiator of the main plot /



rc



The portrait that is made of the intelligence services is not too new and surely does not resemble reality at all, but at least it is not very complacent and the high capacity for betrayal and endogamous hatred is emphasized, which is not worth literally trusting them. nobody, that you should never tell anything and that everything has a price: even if you are the new employee, your worst enemies work in your same agency and are dedicated to violence. Hendricks will be entering the dynamics, learning to move, not to get caught. It ends on a high, there will be another season.

Let’s go with him off screen. Noah Centineo had made a few movies with a high sugar content, such as a hugely successful trilogy that begins with ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ (everything stays at home Netflix), and has a not inconsiderable 16 million followers on Instagram . Although this may sound fatal, here he is a more than solvent actor, even with charismatic hints. Almost all the stars started with some cake and then they were able to improve. We wish you “lereles” and laurels, although the former is surely already enjoyed. The series fulfills what he promises, it is not just nonsense, and in these times that is not the most frequent. Eight hours of disconnection and the promise of a few more. As long as nothing serious is sought, it will be a success.