WAnother great honor for Dirk Nowitzki: The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue of their long-time top performer in front of their home American Airlines Center and almost moved him to tears. “She looks amazing,” Nowitzki said at the Christmas Day ceremony. “It’s very special and super emotional for me. This thing will be here forever now.”

The 44-year-old Nowitzki had spent his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. He played for the Texas franchise for 21 years until his retirement in 2019, becoming champion with the Mavericks in 2011. His jersey hangs under the roof of the arena, the legendary shirt number 41 is no longer assigned in Dallas. Most recently, the Würzburg native was nominated for induction into the Hall of Fame, and the ceremony will take place in August 2023 in Springfield/Massachusetts.

The statue on the Nowitzki Way leading to the arena shows the German doing his typical “One Leg Fadeaway”. Nowitzki jumped back, kept his balance with one leg and threw out of this movement.